Noticias Caracol  / Kiev

Kiev

    KYIV, UKRAINE - JUNE 1: A view of the damaged building after a Russian aerial attack on a children's hospital and a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 1, 2023. At least three people, including one child, were killed and 10 others wounded as Russian forces launched a fresh aerial bombardment of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Thursday, authorities said. Oleksii Chumachenko / Anadolu Agency (Photo by Oleksii Chumachenko / ANADOLU AGENCY / Anadolu Agency via AFP)
    OLEKSII CHUMACHENKO/Anadolu Agency via AFP
    Mundo

    Bombas rusas en Kiev mataron a tres personas, entre las víctimas hay una madre y su hija

    Además, se conocieron imágenes de la caída de parte de un misil en medio de una vía transitada en Kiev. El presidente Zelenski se reunió con 50 líderes en Moldavia, donde recibió respaldo y unidad europea.

    Mundo

    Rusia lanza advertencia a Ucrania tras perder su buque insignia en el mar Negro

    El Kremlin amenazó con intensificar los ataques a Kiev "en respuesta a cualquier sabotaje en su territorio".

    EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Britain's Karim Khan (4th R), visits a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on April 13, 2022, amid Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. - A visit by the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor to Bucha -- the Kyiv suburb now synonymous with scores of atrocities against civilians discovered in areas abandoned by Russian forces -- came as the new front of the war shifts eastward, with new allegations of crimes inflicted on locals. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
    FADEL SENNA/AFP
    Mundo

    “Ucrania es la escena de un crimen”, dice la Corte Penal Internacional desde Bucha

    Aseguran que tienen motivos suficientes para creer que se están cometiendo delitos de su competencia. A su vez, Zelenski pide armamento y advierte que la guerra está "lejos de terminar".

    Mundo

    Macabros hallazgos en Kiev: han encontrado más de mil cuerpos tras retirada de Ejército ruso

    En la región del Donbás, este domingo Rusia llevó a cabo varios bombardeos que sembraron el terror.

    Mundo

    Hijas de Vladimir Putin y dos grandes bancos rusos, sancionados por EE. UU. tras masacre de Bucha

    Maria Vorontsova y Katerina Tikhonova, a quienes el presidente ha mantenido durante años prácticamente en el anonimato, fueron incluidas en la lista Clinton.

    Mundo

    Canciller ucraniano alerta por presunto envenenamiento durante negociaciones con Rusia

    "No coman ni beban", fue la advertencia que les hizo a los delegados de su país tras informe de The Wall Street Journal. Magnate ruso Roman Abramovich habría presentado síntomas.

    Mundo

    ONU pidió “alto el fuego humanitario inmediato” para avanzar negociaciones entre Rusia y Ucrania

    Esta semana habrá una nueva ronda de diálogos, mientras crece la expectativa ante un posible encuentro entre Vladímir Putin y su homólogo ucraniano, Volodímir Zelenski.

  • Ucrania, el ajedrez de la guerra: el conflicto que tiene al mundo en vilo
    Pixabay
    Mundo

    Lo que deja un mes de guerra en Ucrania

    El 24 de febrero de 2022 Vladimir Putin lanzó una operación militar sobre la vecina Ucrania. A un mes del inicio de la aventura bélica no hay ganadores, solo pérdidas de lado y lado.

    Mundo

    Donetsk, en Ucrania, lleva años en guerra: desde 2014 hay fuego entre nacionalistas y prorrusos

    En esta región reinan la muerte y las ruinas. Allí, la invasión de Rusia, que completa un mes, ha intensificado la dura situación.

    Mundo

    Periodismo bajo el fuego cruzado: ¿cómo es informar desde la zona de guerra en Ucrania?

    Cinco periodistas han muerto en medio de la invasión de Rusia. Hablamos con el reportero chileno Jorge Said.

