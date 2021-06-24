Publicidad

Miami

Miami

Miami es una ciudad del estado de Florida, en Estados Unidos.

    Entretenimiento

    Mudanza de Shakira a Estados Unidos se retrasaría por la salud de su papá

    Al parecer, Shakira llevaría a un equipo médico al interior del avión para que brinde atención a William Mebarak, de 91 años.

    Entretenimiento

    Daddy Yankee le pagaba lujoso apartamento a Chyno Miranda mientras estaba internado

    La asistente del cantante venezolano aseguró que Daddy Yankee fue una de las personas que más lo ayudó durante su proceso de rehabilitación. "Nos han apoyado muchísimo", enfatizó.

    Mundo

    Pasajera en aeropuerto de Miami le lanzó monitor en la cara a un empleado

    La mujer fue arrestada por agresión agravada, conducta delictiva y alteración del orden público. El aeropuerto de Miami, al igual que el de Orlando, registran estos días gran afluencia de viajeros.

    Mundo

    Hallan cuerpo de colombiana en un hotel de Miami Beach: su novio se suicidó

    Tras no saber de Marelbi Lara por varios días, sus allegados dieron aviso a las autoridades, quienes encontraron el cuerpo de la colombiana.

    Actualidad

    Conozca The Palm Beaches, un lugar lleno de playas paradisiacas para ir de vacaciones en la Florida

    Además, este destino turístico cuenta con campos de golf de clase mundial, por lo que es catalogado como la capital de este deporte en los Estados Unidos.

    Entretenimiento

    ¿Shakira consoló a Piqué? Así habría sido la "última despedida" entre la cantante y el exfutbolista

    Al parecer, se reunieron en la cocina de la casa en la que vivieron juntos, según un medio internacional. Él habría roto en llanto.

    Actualidad

    The Palm Beaches, un gran destino turístico para vacacionar en La Florida

    Su ubicación, la amplia oferta de hoteles y playas maravillosas lo hacen el lugar ideal para quienes buscan relajación y diversión.

    Mundo

    Kanye West no sale de problemas: lo demandan por no pagar factura de $140.000 dólares

    El rapero había arrendado un local para una grabación. En los últimos días, también perdió el apoyo de firmas como Adidas y Balenciaga, lo que le costó una fortuna.

    Mundo

    Angustiosos rescates en Florida: miles de casas, inundadas tras paso del huracán Ian

    Cerca de 2,6 millones de personas están sin luz y algunas carreteras se encuentran intransitables. Solo 3 de los 24 migrantes cubanos que naufragaron en altamar han sido ubicados.

    Reportera protege micrófono con un condón en un directo sobre huracán Ian

    Kyla Galer se volvió viral luego de que durante sus reportes los televidentes notaran la particular protección. Esto explicó ella.

