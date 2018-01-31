Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  / Nasa

  • Fuga de refrigerante en la nave rusa Soyuz MS-22 obliga a cancelar caminata espacial
    Mundo

    Fuga de refrigerante en la nave rusa Soyuz MS-22 obliga a cancelar caminata espacial

    Agencias espaciales evalúan la gravedad de los daños en la nave Soyuz MS-22, la cual se pudo ver afectada por el impacto de un micrometeorito.

    Mundo

    Cápsula Orión amerizó en el océano Pacífico tras viaje de 25 días alrededor de la Luna

    La cápsula Orión entró en la atmósfera terrestre a una velocidad de 40.000 kilómetros por hora.

  • Agujero negro devorando una estrella
    AFP
    Mundo

    Captan agujero negro consumiendo una estrella y las sobras apuntando hacia la Tierra

    Un experto calificó estos eventos como "muy exóticos y poco conocidos".

    The Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket lifts off from launch pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on November 16, 2022. - NASA's Artemis 1 mission is a 25-and-a-half day voyage beyond the far side of the Moon and back. The meticulously choreographed uncrewed flight should yield spectacular images as well as valuable scientific data. (Photo by Gregg Newton / AFP)
    GREGG NEWTON/AFP
    Mundo

    Hay júbilo en la NASA tras el lanzamiento de Artemis I: “A la Luna y más allá”

    El cohete SLS, con una altura de 30 pisos, despegó desde Florida. El objetivo es el regreso del hombre al satélite de la Tierra, como paso previo para llegar a Marte.

  • Despegó la misión Artemis I a la Luna
    CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 16: NASA�s Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, with the Orion capsule attached, launches at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on November 16, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The Artemis I mission will send the uncrewed spacecraft around the moon to test the vehicle's propulsion, navigation and power systems as a precursor to later crewed mission to the lunar surface. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
    KEVIN DIETSCH/Getty Images via AFP
    Mundo

    Histórico: la NASA lanzó con éxito su misión Artemis 1 a la Luna

    Cincuenta años después de Apolo, este vuelo de prueba no tripulado, que sobrevolará el satélite sin aterrizar en su superficie, busca confirmar si el vehículo es seguro para llevar a una futura tripulación.

  • Encuentran en el mar restos del transbordador Challenger que explotó hace casi 37 años
    Mundo

    Encuentran en el mar restos del transbordador Challenger que explotó hace casi 37 años

    A bordo iban 6 astronautas y una maestra, que participaba en el programa espacial de la NASA. El hallazgo ocurrió en la zona conocida popularmente como el Triángulo de las Bermudas.

    Mundo

    Histórico: colombiana Diana Trujillo habló en español con astronauta latino de la Estación Espacial

    El diálogo fue con el salvadoreño Fran Rubio, quien lleva un mes en el espacio. Ambos enviaron un mensaje a los niños y niñas de la comunidad: “Pueden soñar y pensar que pueden hacer lo mismo”.

    Mundo

    Telescopio Webb captó imagen de los Pilares de la Creación: ¿por qué es tan importante?

    La NASA facilitó la inédita foto este miércoles. La zona fue capturada por primera vez en 1995. Se espera que revele detalles sobre las estrellas.

    Mundo

    Misión DART: desvío de asteroide fue captado por los telescopios James Webb y Hubble

    Estas imágenes ayudarán a comprender hasta qué punto se puede modificar la órbita de un planetoide, entre otras incógnitas del sistema planetario.

    Mundo

    ¿Está a salvo la Tierra de asteroides como el que provocó la extinción de los dinosaurios?

    La NASA respira un poco más tranquila tras el exitoso impacto de DART, el lunes en la noche. Fue, además, la primera prueba de "defensa planetaria".

