Partido Verde

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - MARCH 13: Colombian citizens cast their vote during the Legislative Elections on March 13, 2022 in Bogota, Colombia. Around 38 million of Colombians are entitled to take part in the vote, 108 senators will be elected as well as 188 House representatives. In addition, the 3 biggest party coalitions in the country will run a referendum to elect their future presidential candidates. The coalitions are left-winger Pacto Historico, right-of-center Centro Esperanza and right-wing Equipo por Colombia. (Photo by Guillermo Legaria Schweizer/Getty Images)
Guillermo Legaria Schweizer/Getty Images