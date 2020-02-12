Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  / Partido Verde

Partido Verde

  • Inti Asprilla y Jota Pe Hernández
    Colprensa
    Política

    Expertos analizan pelea entre senadores en el Congreso: “La política hoy no es ejemplo de civismo"

    La acalorada discusión entre dos senadores del Partido Verde durante el último debate de la regulación del cannabis de uso adulto dejó ver graves falencias dentro de equipo parlamentario del país. ¿Qué pasará con los implicados?

  • Así se mueven las candidaturas y los partidos políticos para las elecciones regionales de octubre
    BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - MARCH 13: Colombian citizens cast their vote during the Legislative Elections on March 13, 2022 in Bogota, Colombia. Around 38 million of Colombians are entitled to take part in the vote, 108 senators will be elected as well as 188 House representatives. In addition, the 3 biggest party coalitions in the country will run a referendum to elect their future presidential candidates. The coalitions are left-winger Pacto Historico, right-of-center Centro Esperanza and right-wing Equipo por Colombia. (Photo by Guillermo Legaria Schweizer/Getty Images)
    Guillermo Legaria Schweizer/Getty Images
    Elecciones Colombia 2023

    Elecciones regionales de octubre: así se mueven las candidaturas y los partidos políticos

    Al parecer, la Alianza Verde habría decidido no entrar a la contienda de las elecciones regionales con un candidato propio. Lo anterior sería por una serie de requisitos para los candidatos. Este es el panorama.

  • ¿Más cambios en el gabinete de Petro? Mauricio Lizcano dejaría su cargo como director del Dapre
    Colprensa
    Código Caracol

    Mauricio Lizcano dejaría su cargo como director del Dapre: ¿más cambios en el gabinete de Petro?

    Desde hace un tiempo, su rol le estaría haciendo ruido al presidente. Se dice que a Mauricio Lizcano le habrían ofrecido un importante cargo en el extranjero y también habría otros movimientos en el gabinete.

  • Carlos Amaya será el candidato de la Alianza Verde a la Alcaldía de Bogotá
    Noticias Caracol
    Código Caracol

    Carlos Amaya será candidato a la Alcaldía de Bogotá por la Alianza Verde

    La escogencia del exgobernador de Boyacá Carlos Amaya como candidato del Partido Verde a la Alcaldía de Bogotá generó divisiones en el interior de esta colectividad. Le contamos.

  • El terremoto político que causó carta de Alejandro Gaviria sobre críticas a la reforma a la salud
    Imagen: Istock
    Salud

    Proyecto de reforma a la salud: oposición advierte que “está crudo” y sería “torpe” presentarlo

    La carta de Alejandro Gaviria sobre críticas a la reforma a la salud causó revuelo político. La coalición de gobierno dice que las diferencias son normales, pero la oposición afirma que eso demuestra que el texto no está listo.

  • Thumbnail
    Código Caracol

    Tensiones entre Roy Barreras y la Alianza Verde por reforma política: "No cedemos ante chantajes"

    Las diferencias entre este partido y Roy Barreras iniciaron por algunos aspectos de la reforma política, como el hecho de que los congresistas puedan ser ministros.

  • COLP_262761_ce27f.jpg
    Representante del Pacto Histórico David Rosero
    Colprensa
    Política

    David Racero, del Pacto Histórico, será el nuevo presidente de la Cámara de Representantes

    Indicó que su primera labor será una reforma administrativa para reducir los costos innecesarios. "El congresista debería pagarse sus propios gastos", aseguró.

  • Partido de la U, de manera unánime, respalda candidatura de Fico Gutiérrez
    Colombia's presidential candidate Federico Gutierrez arrives to a televised debate in Bogota, on March 21, 2022. - Colombia will hold Presidential elections on May 29. (Photo by DANIEL MUNOZ / AFP)
    DANIEL MUNOZ/AFP
    El radar de la política

    Fico Gutiérrez recibe el respaldo del Partido de la U

    Es el primer movimiento político que oficializa la adhesión a la campaña del exalcalde de Medellín.

  • Jóvenes políticos quemados
    Código Caracol

    Jóvenes políticos quemados el 13 de marzo le apuestan a un nuevo proyecto: ¿de qué se trata?

    Son de diferentes partidos, pero le estarían apuntando a una propuesta de cara a las elecciones regionales.

  • Las últimas correrías políticas del Pacto Histórico: ¿dónde estuvieron los precandidatos?
    El radar de la política

    Últimas correrías políticas del Pacto Histórico: ¿dónde estuvieron los precandidatos este viernes?

    Mientras que Gustavo Petro estaba fuera del país, sus demás colegas recorrieron varios municipios de Colombia.

