Príncipe Harry

    Show Caracol

    El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle abren las puertas de su intimidad en un documental

    “Nadie ve lo que pasa a puerta cerrada”, dicen los protagonistas de la historia en el tráiler develado por Netflix.

  • La familia real en el funeral de Isabel II
    Los hijos de la reina Isabel de mayor a menor: el rey Carlos III, la princesa real Ana, el príncipe Andrés y el príncipe Eduardo. Atrás de derecha a izquierda: Peter Phillips, hijo de Ana y nieto mayor de la reina; príncipe Harry y príncipe William, heredero al trono.
    AFP
    Mundo

    Fotos: la familia real, acompañada de millones, dio la despedida final a Isabel II

    Los hijos, nietos y algunos bisnietos de la reina la acompañaron hasta su última morada en el castillo de Windsor, en donde descansará al lado de su esposo y sus padres.

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 14: The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, borne on a gun carriage and adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown, travelling in a ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, United Kingdom on September 14, 2022. Following the procession, the Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall until the morning of the state funeral on Monday, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to pay their respects. Rasid Necati Aslim / Anadolu Agency (Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim / ANADOLU AGENCY / Anadolu Agency via AFP)
    RASID NECATI ASLIM/Anadolu Agency via AFP
    Mundo

    Solemnidad y el respeto inundaron las calles de Londres al paso del cortejo fúnebre de Isabel II

    La reina fue llevada hasta Westminster Hall, en donde miles hacen fila para despedirla. William y Harry caminaron juntos durante el cortejo, en una escena que recordó el funeral de su madre.

  • Meghan y Harry
    Meghan y Harry están en Reino Unido para las honras fúnebres de la reina Isabel II.
    KIRSTY O'CONNOR/AFP
    #LoMásTrinado

    Meghan Markle rompió el protocolo y muchos la alaban: "¿Te puedo dar un abrazo?"

    La conversación entre la duquesa de Sussex y una joven que acudió a dar el pésame a la familia real se volvió viral. “Qué alma tan hermosa. Te amamos y te apoyamos”, comentaron en redes.

  • "Me quedé sin mi abuelita": príncipe William rinde homenaje a Isabel II y promete apoyar a su padre
    Mundo

    "Me quedé sin mi abuelita": príncipe William rinde homenaje a Isabel II y promete apoyar a su padre

    Por primera vez, el príncipe de Gales se refirió a la muerte de la soberana. Recordó que con ella compartió "los momentos más felices y también los más tristes".

  • ¿Dejaron atrás las rencillas? Príncipes William y Harry aparecen juntos con sus esposas en Windsor
    Mundo

    ¿Dejaron atrás las rencillas? Príncipes William y Harry aparecen juntos con sus esposas en Windsor

    Las dos parejas, distanciadas desde hace algún tiempo, caminaron bajo los aplausos de la multitud y contemplaron las ofrendas florales a la reina Isabel II.

  • El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle fuero chiflados en la misa del Jubileo de la reina Isabel II
    El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle han acaparado las miradas en las celebraciones del Jubileo de Platino de la reina Isabel II, pese a su esfuerzo por pasar de bajo perfil.
    AFP
    Mundo

    Esta sería la razón por la cual Meghan Markle no fue a Balmoral a despedir a Isabel ll

    Es sabido que los duques de Sussex han mantenido una relación tensa con la Corona en los últimos años.

  • Los escándalos de la familia real fueron el gran dolor de cabeza de Isabel II
    El fallido matrimonio de Carlos y Diana, y su amorío con Camila, le generó a la reina Isabel un gran dolor de cabeza.
    CHRIS JACKSON/AFP
    Mundo

    Reinado de Isabel II: los escándalos de la familia, su gran dolor de cabeza

    Cuentos de hadas se tornaron en pesadilla. Entre los sacudones están el fallido matrimonio de Carlos y Diana, las acusaciones de abuso sexual contra Andrés y el cisma de Harry y Meghan.

  • Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle viajan hacia Escocia para acompañar a la reina Isabel II
    Los duques de Sussex, que viajan a donde se encuentra la reina Isabel II, estaban de visita en Europa -
    AFP
    Mundo

    Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle viajan a Escocia para acompañar a la reina Isabel II

    La familia real se encuentra en el castillo de Balmoral, donde se encuentra la monarca bajo supervisión médica por su preocupante estado de salud.

    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave at the end of the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign at Saint Paul's Cathedral in London on June 3, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. - Queen Elizabeth II kicked off the first of four days of celebrations marking her record-breaking 70 years on the throne, to cheering crowds of tens of thousands of people. But the 96-year-old sovereign's appearance at the Platinum Jubilee -- a milestone never previously reached by a British monarch -- took its toll, forcing her to pull out of a planned church service. (Photo by Matt Dunham / POOL / AFP)
    MATT DUNHAM/AFP
    Entretenimiento

    Duques de Sussex publican foto de su hija Lilibet en su primer cumpleaños

    La instantánea debió ser tomada durante la participación del príncipe Harry y su esposa Meghan Markle en los actos del Jubileo de Platino de la reina.

