Noticias Caracol  / Rusia

Rusia

  • Ucrania reconoce haber bombardeado a tropas rusas en Makiivka
    A photograph shows destroyed houses in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, on January 2, 2023. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)
    SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP
    Mundo

    Ucrania reconoce haber bombardeado a tropas rusas en Makiivka

    Más de 60 soldados rusos murieron en el ataque en el que, según el Kremlin, Ucrania utilizó sistemas de cohetes Himars suministrados por Estados Unidos.

  • Rusia ataca Ucrania horas antes de la celebración de Año Nuevo
    Rusia ataca Ucrania horas antes de la celebración de Año Nuevo
    SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP
    Mundo

    Rusia bombardeó Ucrania horas antes de la celebración de Año Nuevo

    Momentos previos al ataque, en su discurso de fin de año, el presidente Zelenski dijo que su país seguirá peleando contra Rusia "para hacer realidad esta palabra: la victoria".

  • Guerras, inflación, muertes y tensión: los hechos que marcaron el 2022
    Mundo

    Guerras, inflación, muertes y tensión: los hechos que marcaron el 2022

    Entre los hechos que marcaron el 2022 está la guerra en Ucrania, el fallecimiento de la reina Isabel II, situaciones políticas en Brasil y Perú y la visita de Nancy Pelosi a Taiwán.

  • Thumbnail
    (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on December 30, 2022 shows China's President Xi Jinping (L) standing with other new members of the Communist Party of China's Politburo Standing Committee as they meet the media in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23, 2022; and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) delivering a speech as he attends the first Congress of the Russian Movement of Children and Youth at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall via a video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow on December 18, 2022. - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on December 30, 2022 he wanted to strengthen military cooperation with China during a videoconference meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, praising Moscow and Beijing's resilience in the face of Western "pressure". (Photo by Noel CELIS and Mikhail Metzel / various sources / AFP)
    NOEL CELIS MIKHAIL METZEL/AFP
    Mundo

    Putin pide a Xi Jinping "reforzar la cooperación entre las fuerzas armadas de Rusia y China"

    Según el presidente Vladimir Putin, "en un contexto de presiones y provocaciones sin precedentes por parte de Occidente, defendemos nuestras posiciones de principio".

  • Thumbnail
    Mundo

    Ataques masivos de Rusia contra Ucrania: hay un muerto y varios heridos

    Ucrania denunció que los misiles están dirigidos a varias regiones y buscan destruir la infraestructura energética del país.

  • RUSSIA-ACCIDENT-FIRE
    This handout video grab taken and released by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry on December 24, 2022 shows Russia emergency services and police investigators work inside a private nursing home in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. - A fire erupted overnight in a private nursing home in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, killing 20 people, Russia's emergency services said on December 24, 2022. (Photo by HANDOUT / RUSSIAN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS MINISTRY / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RUSSIAN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS MINISTRY" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
    HANDOUT/AFP
    Mundo

    Incendio en hogar para abuelos en Rusia deja 22 muertos

    Otras seis personas resultaron heridas en el incendio en hogar para abuelos en Rusia, dos permanecen hospitalizadas en estado grave. Al parecer, la residencia era "ilegal".

  • Médico colombiano en Rusia fue condenado por pastillas que toma para una dolencia
    Elías Rojas, un médico colombiano en Rusia, está viviendo una pesadilla en ese país, luego de que fuera condenado por poseer Modafinil, un medicamento que toma para una condición médica.
    Noticias Caracol
    Antioquia

    Médico colombiano en Rusia fue condenado por pastillas que toma para una dolencia

    Elías Rojas es un médico colombiano en Rusia que fue condenado por portar Modafinil, que está prohibido en ese país, pese a las prescripciones y pruebas que mostró en el juicio.

  • Thumbnail
    A local resident walks past a damaged building in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on December 16, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - For months, Russian forces have attacked the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut with frontal assaults, artillery barrages and air strikes in a battle for a settlement deemed strategically irrelevant by many observers. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)
    GENYA SAVILOV/AFP
    Mundo

    Rusia lanzó cerca de 40 misiles contra Kiev en oleada masiva de bombardeos

    Otras varias ciudades, que también fueron impactadas, están sin electricidad. Hasta el momento, el feroz ataque de Rusia deja 10 muertos en Ucrania.

  • Fuga de refrigerante en la nave rusa Soyuz MS-22 obliga a cancelar caminata espacial
    Mundo

    Fuga de refrigerante en la nave rusa Soyuz MS-22 obliga a cancelar caminata espacial

    Agencias espaciales evalúan la gravedad de los daños en la nave Soyuz MS-22, la cual se pudo ver afectada por el impacto de un micrometeorito.

  • Brittney Griner y Víctor But
    Rusia y EE. UU. acuerdan intercambio de presos entre Brittney Griner y Víctor But
    AFP
    Mundo

    Brittney Griner fue liberada por Rusia en intercambio por traficante de armas Víctor But

    La basquetbolista estadounidense Brittney Griner había sido condenada por posesión de drogas y Víctor But, el "mercader de la muerte", fue acusado hasta de intentar venderle armas a las extintas FARC.

