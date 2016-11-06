Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  / Séptimo Arte

Séptimo Arte

  • Thumbnail
    A statue of Oscar is seen during the 2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood on January 27, 2020. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)
    ROBYN BECK/AFP
    Cine 🎬

    Premios Oscar 2023: vea la lista completa de los prenominados

    'Avatar: el camino del agua' y 'Pantera negra: Wakanda por siempre' son algunas películas que sobresalieron en la lista de prenominados de los Premios Oscar 2023.

  • El último hombre sobre la Tierra, John Alex Toro contó cómo fue trabajar con Laura Acuña
    Cine 🎬

    'El último hombre sobre la Tierra': John Alex Toro contó cómo fue trabajar con Laura Acuña

    "Me dio un poquito de nervios, pero ella superó todas las expectativas", dijo el actor que interpreta a Piquiña en 'El último hombre sobre la tierra'. La cinta de Dago García ya está en salas de cine.

  • Diseño sin título (6).jpg
    Imagen: AFP
    Cine 🎬

    ¿Por qué Dwayne Johnson, Henry Cavill y Gal Gadot ya no estarán en el universo DC?

    El universo DC ha confirmado que Dwayne Johnson, Henry Cavill y Gal Gadot no tendrán películas para el 2023. Se especula que los resultados de taquillas, y sus edades, pueden ser las razones.

  • Thumbnail
    Cine 🎬

    Tom Cruise salta en un paracaídas en osado video de agradecimiento a sus fans

    El actor se encuentra en Sudáfrica filmando ‘Misión Imposible: Dead Reckoning’, partes 1 y 2. Junto a Tom Cruise estaba el director de la cinta, quien rechazó la invitación a saltar.

  • Thumbnail
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on December 12, 2022 the original first mechatronic E.T. character from Steven Spielberg's 1982 film "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial" is on display at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, California ahead of the 'Julien's Auctions and TCM Present: Icons & Idols: Hollywood.' - The original animatronic model used to bring big-eyed alien E.T. to life in Steven Spielberg's classic sci-fi film sold this weekend for a whopping $2.6 million, according to auction organizers. The item was sold as part of a two-day mega-sale put on by Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies that included over 1,300 props ranging from Robert DeNiro's Raging Bull boxing gloves to Chris Hemsworth's Thor hammer. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)
    FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP
    Cine 🎬

    Robot de E.T., el extraterrestre, fue subastado: ¿cuánto pagaron por él?

    El prototipo de E.T. usado en la película de Steven Spielberg fue subastado por la casa Julien’s Auction.

  • Detienen a la actriz Taraneh Alidoosti por apoyar al movimiento de protestas en Irán
    Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti smiles during a press conference for the film "Leila's Brothers" at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 26, 2022. (Photo by Julie SEBADELHA / AFP)
    JULIE SEBADELHA/AFP
    Mundo

    Detienen a la actriz Taraneh Alidoosti por apoyar al movimiento de protestas en Irán

    La reconocida intérprete y activista de los derechos de las mujeres se suma a la lista de celebridades que han sido arrestadas “por sus afirmaciones” en el país asiático. Taraneh Alidoosti participó en una cinta ganadora al Óscar a la mejor película de habla no inglesa en 2017.

  • Thumbnail
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on June 20, 2021 US actress Angelina Jolie, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) special envoy, gives a statement in Goudebou, a camp that welcomes more than 11,000 Malian refugees in northern Burkina Faso, on International Refugee Day. - "After more than 20 years of dedicated and committed work with the UN Refugee Agency", " Angelina Jolie is moving on from her role as UNHCR's Special Envoy to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues", UNHCR and Jolie wrote in a joint statement on December 16, 2022. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP)
    OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP
    Entretenimiento

    Angelina Jolie renuncia a su rol como enviada especial de la ONU tras 21 años de servicio

    El Alto Comisionado de Naciones Unidas (ACNUR) agradeció a la actriz por ser “una importante socia humanitaria”. Por su parte, Angelina Jolie expresó los motivos de la dimisión.

  • 'El último hombre sobre la tierra', la nueva película de Dago García: ¿cuándo se estrena?
    Cine 🎬

    'El último hombre sobre la tierra', la nueva película de Dago García: ¿cuándo se estrena?

    Jhon Alex Toro y Laura Acuña protagonizan 'El último hombre sobre la tierra', una cinta de comedia y romance.

  • Zoe Saldaña habla de Avatar 2: "Capta el conflicto interno de los padres con el miedo y el amor"
    Cine 🎬

    Zoe Saldaña habla de Avatar 2: "Capta el conflicto interno de los padres con el miedo y el amor"

    En entrevista con Noticias Caracol, Sam Worthington y Zoe Saldaña, protagonistas de 'Avatar: el camino del agua', dieron detalles de la transformación de este esperado filme.

  • Hnery Cavill
    Instagram @Henry Cavill
    Entretenimiento

    Henry Cavill confirma que no volverá a ser Superman: "Mi turno de usar la capa ha terminado"

    A través de un comunicado en su cuenta de Instagram, el actor Henry Cavill entristeció a sus fanáticos con esta noticia.

