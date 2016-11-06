Séptimo Arte

Ya se conocieron los nombres de las películas prenominadas a los Premios Oscar 2023 por parte de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood.Premios Globos de Oro 2023: vea la lista completa de los nominadosEn las 10 primeras categorías que se revelaron sobresalen ‘Pantera negra: Wakanda por siempre’, con 5 prenominaciones, y ’Avatar: el camino del agua’, con 4. Además, resaltan otras cintas como ‘Pinocho’, ‘Top gun: Maverick’ y ‘Elvis’.En la lista de artistas figuran Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Rita Wilson y Sebastián Yatra, quienes compiten en la categoría de mejor canción en los Premios Oscar 2023.Estos son los prenominados a los Premios Oscar 2023Mejor largometraje documentalAll That BreathesAll the Beauty and the BloodshedBad AxeChildren of the MistDescendantFire of LoveHallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a SongHidden LettersA House Made of SplintersThe JanesLast Flight HomeMoonage DaydreamNavalnyRetrogradeThe TerritoryMejor cortometraje documentalAmerican Justice on Trial: People v. NewtonAnastasiaAngola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation PrisonAs Far as They Can RunThe Elephant WhisperersThe FlagmakersHappiness Is £4 MillionHauloutHolding MosesHow Do You Measure a Year?The Martha Mitchell EffectNuisance BearShut Up and PaintStranger at the Gate38 at the GardenMejor Largometraje InternacionalArgentina, Argentina, 1985Austria, CorsageBélgica, CloseCamboya, Return to SeoulDinamarca, Holy SpiderFrancia, Saint OmerAlemania, All Quiet on the Western FrontIndia, Last Film ShowIrlanda, The Quiet GirlMéxico, Bardo. Falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdadesMarruecos, The Blue CaftanPakistán, JoylandPolonia, EOCorea del Sur, Decision to LeaveSuecia, Cairo ConspiracyVea, también: Cancelarán tercera parte de la Mujer Maravilla: ¿pasará lo mismo con Aquaman?Mejor Peinado y MaquillajeAll Quiet on the Western FrontAmsterdamBabylonBatmanBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverBlondeCrímenes del FuturoElvisEmancipaciónThe WhaleMejor Banda Sonora OriginalAll Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: El Camino del AguaBabylonThe Banshees of InisherinBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverDevotionNo te preocupes, queridaEverything Everywhere All at OnceThe FabelmansGlass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryPinocchio de Guillermo del Toro¡Nop!She SaidThe Woman KingWomen TalkingMejor Canción Original'Time' de Amsterdam'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' de Avatar: El Camino del Agua'Lift Me Up' de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'This Is A Life' de Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo'Ciao Papa' de Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro'Til You’re Home' de A Man Called Otto'Naatu Naatu' de RRR'My Mind & Me' de Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me'Good Afternoon' de Spirited'Applause' de Tell It like a Woman'Stand Up' de Till'Hold My Hand' de Lady Gaga en Top Gun: Maverick'Dust & Ash' de The Voice of Dust and Ash'Carolina' de Where the Crawdads Sing'New Body Rhumba' de White NoiseMejor Cortometraje AnimadoBlack SlideThe Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseThe DebutanteThe Flying SailorThe Garbage ManIce MerchantsIt’s Nice in HereMore than I Want to RememberMy Year of DicksNew MoonAn Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe ItPassengerSave RalphSierraSteakhouseMejor CortometrajeAll in FavorAlmost HomeAn Irish GoodbyeIvaluLe PupilleThe Lone WolfNakamNight RidePlastic KillerThe Red SuitcaseThe Right WordsSideralThe TreatmentTulaWarshaAdemás: Disney confirma que trabaja en ‘Diario de la princesa 3’: ¿volverá Anne Hathaway?Mejor SonidoAll Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: El Camino del AguaBabylonBatmanBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverElvisTodo en todas partes al mismo tiempoPinocho de Guillermo del ToroMoonage DaydreamTop Gun: MaverickMejor Efectos VisualesSin novedad en el frenteAvatar: El Camino del AguaBatmanBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverDoctor Strange en el Multiverso de la LocuraAnimales fantásticos: Los secretos de DumbledoreMundo Jurásico: Dominio¡Nop!Trece vidasTop Gun: Maverick