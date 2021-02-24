Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
INCENDIO CALLE 80
CESE AL FUEGO BILATERAL
BENEDICTO XVI
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no
Noticias Caracol  / Unión Europea

Unión Europea

  • Thumbnail
    Mundo

    Unión Europea prohíbe importar productos que hayan contribuido a la deforestación

    No serán comercializados si vienen de tierras afectadas después de 2020. "Colombia deberá demostrar que productos de exportación no tienen que ver con esa práctica", advierten.

  • No cesan los ataques: nueva salva de misiles rusos contra Ucrania deja 4 muertos
    Mundo

    No cesan los ataques: nueva salva de misiles rusos contra Ucrania deja 4 muertos

    Los bombardeos tienen lugar el mismo día de la entrada en vigor de un mecanismo para limitar el precio del petróleo ruso decidido por los países occidentales.

  • Thumbnail
    Mundo

    Unión Europea pone en vigor su veto al petróleo ruso y el tope pactado con el G7

    El crudo procedente de Moscú y transportado vía marítima no podrá venderse a más de 60 dólares el barril a los países del bloque.

  • Desplazamiento inesperado: llamado a reservistas hace que miles de rusos huyan del país
    Mundo

    Desplazamiento inesperado: llamado a reservistas hace que miles de rusos huyan del país

    Paso de ciudadanos a Finlandia por tierra se incrementó en un 57%. Mientras tanto, son miles los detenidos en las protestas contra la medida. ¿Está quedando Putin en una situación de debilidad?

  • solidaridad policías asesinados.jpg
    Colombia

    ONU y UE se suman a la solidaridad: rechazaron ataques contra agentes de la Policía en Colombia

    Este jueves, 28 de julio, habrá una jornada nacional de oración por la vida de los uniformados que han sido asesinados.

  • Thumbnail
    Mundo

    Parlamento Europeo pide que el aborto sea un derecho fundamental en ese continente

    Tras criticar la decisión de la Suprema Corte de los Estados Unidos, los eurodiputados solicitaron al Consejo Europeo que incluya este concepto en la Carta Magna.

  • Thumbnail
    European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen (L) delivers a speech, as Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala (C, background) looks on, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on July 6, 2022. - The Czech Republic takes over the Presidency of the Council of European Union. (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP)
    PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP
    Mundo

    Comisión Europea anunció conferencia para la reconstrucción de Ucrania

    Mientras los países del antiguo continente comenzaron en Suiza encuentros con miras a plantear proyectos para la rehabilitación de ese país, la ciudad de Mykolaiv sufre los bombardeos rusos.

  • Gustavo Petro se reunió en Bogotá con embajadores de la Unión Europea
    Elecciones en Colombia

    ¿De qué hablaron Gustavo Petro y los embajadores de la Unión Europea en Bogotá?

    El presidente electo abordó temas "interesantes de la agenda a construir", entre ellos la paz y la crisis climática.

  • Thumbnail
    KYIV, UKRAINE - JUNE 16, 2022 - Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Mario Draghi and President of Romania Klaus Iohannis (L to R) are pictured during the official welcome ceremony outside the Mariinskyi Palace, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation. NO USE RUSSIA. NO USE BELARUS. (Photo by Pavlo_Bagmut / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)
    PAVLO_BAGMUT/NurPhoto via AFP
    Mundo

    Presidentes de Francia, Alemania, Rumania e Italia visitaron Ucrania

    Los mandatarios expresaron su apoyo al presidente Volodímir Zelenski ante la invasión rusa y a que este país reciba el estatus de candidato a ingresar a la Unión Europea.

  • ONU insta a candidatos aceptar los resultados de las elecciones del 19 de junio
    Foto: Colprensa.
    Elecciones en Colombia

    ONU insta a candidatos aceptar los resultados de las elecciones del 19 de junio

    La Unión Europea, por su parte, les pidió moderar el lenguaje: “Es importante que no se traspasen ciertas líneas rojas”.

CARGAR MÁS