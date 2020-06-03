Valle de Aburrá

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA - JANUARY 6: An aerial view of the Comuna 13, located on the western side of Medellin, on January 6, 2023 in Colombia. For several decades, the Comuna 13, consist of 18 neighborhoods with more than 160,000 inhabitants, was classified as one of the most dangerous urban communities in the world, due to the explosive mixture of violence and extreme poverty. The conflict between the guerrillas and paramilitary groups turned Comuna 13 into a battlefield that generated thousands of victims from the civilian population, however, just over a decade ago, as a result of a process of community empowerment and urban transformation, the comuna is now a world benchmark for social resilience and one of the main tourist attractions of the country. Juancho Torres / Anadolu Agency (Photo by Juancho Torres / ANADOLU AGENCY / Anadolu Agency via AFP)
JUANCHO TORRES/Anadolu Agency via AFP