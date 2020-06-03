Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  / Valle de Aburrá

Valle de Aburrá

  • Hallan dos cuerpos en el Valle de Aburrá
    Investigan la muerte de dos personas luego del hallazgo de sus cuerpos en el Valle de Aburrá.
    Archivo
    Antioquia

    Macabro hallazgo en el Valle de Aburrá: encuentran los cuerpos de un hombre y una mujer

    Uno estaba en zona boscosa y tenía atadas las manos y los pies. El otro cadáver fue detectado en el río Medellín. ¿Qué dicen las autoridades del Valle de Aburrá?

  • ¿Estructuras armadas ilegales del Valle de Aburrá quieren negociar la paz, pero sin pagar cárcel?
    MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA - JANUARY 6: An aerial view of the Comuna 13, located on the western side of Medellin, on January 6, 2023 in Colombia. For several decades, the Comuna 13, consist of 18 neighborhoods with more than 160,000 inhabitants, was classified as one of the most dangerous urban communities in the world, due to the explosive mixture of violence and extreme poverty. The conflict between the guerrillas and paramilitary groups turned Comuna 13 into a battlefield that generated thousands of victims from the civilian population, however, just over a decade ago, as a result of a process of community empowerment and urban transformation, the comuna is now a world benchmark for social resilience and one of the main tourist attractions of the country. Juancho Torres / Anadolu Agency (Photo by Juancho Torres / ANADOLU AGENCY / Anadolu Agency via AFP)
    JUANCHO TORRES/Anadolu Agency via AFP
    Informes especiales

    ¿Grupos armados ilegales del Valle de Aburrá quieren negociar la paz, pero sin pagar cárcel?

    Uno de estos grupos armados ilegales se denomina Los Paracos y uno de sus líderes asegura que la “estructura quiere participar de esa paz, pero aquí afuera, trabajando en lo social”.

  • Capturan a mujer que habría usado escopolamina para robar a extranjeros en Antioquia
    Noticias Caracol
    Antioquia

    Cayó mujer que habría usado escopolamina para cometer millonarios robos a extranjeros en Antioquia

    La Policía Metropolitana del Valle de Aburrá detuvo a la ciudadana, que supuestamente robaba a extranjeros utilizando escopolamina. Al parecer, citaba a las víctimas a través de una aplicación.

  • Temblor en Cimitarra, Santander
    Twitter @sgcol
    Colombia

    Temblor en Colombia: se sintió fuerte en varias regiones del país

    Según el Servicio Geológico Colombiano, el temblor fue de magnitud 3.6 y su epicentro, en Santander. Internautas reportaron que se sintió fuerte en Medellín y otros municipios de Antioquia.

  • bandas criminales de medellín hacen tiros al aire para alertar de la llegada de la policía
    Los tiros al aire generan pánico y zozobra entre los vecinos -
    Pixabay.
    Antioquia

    Con tiros al aire, bandas criminales de Medellín anuncian la llegada de la Policía a los barrios

    Según las autoridades, los delincuentes realizan los tiros para “que entre ellos se adviertan” sobre la presencia de fuerza pública. Vecinos viven verdaderas noches de terror gracias a la situación.

  • Investigan homicidio de una mujer en Itagüí
    Investigan homicidio de una mujer en Itagüí.
    Archivo
    Antioquia

    Fin de semana violento en el Valle de Aburrá: dos personas fueron asesinadas por sus familiares

    En hechos aislados mataron a una abuela en zona urbana de Girardota y a un padre de familia en el barrio Belén de Medellín. Los presuntos responsables fueron capturados.

  • Habitante de calle abusa de joven en Envigado.jpg
    El hecho ocurrió en el barrio El Dorado y fue presenciado por una niña de 8 años, hermana de la víctima.
    Pexels
    Antioquia

    Habitante de calle se aprovechó del buen corazón de una joven de 19 años y abusó de ella

    El caso se presentó en Envigado cuando la mujer se disponía a donarle ropa al habitante de calle, quien la intimidó con un arma blanca y abusó sexualmente de ella frente a su hermana.

  • En video quedó un delincuente que robó a 20 comensales en una pizzería en Medellín
    Antioquia

    En video quedó un delincuente que robó a 20 comensales en una pizzería en Medellín

    Las cámaras de seguridad lo captaron cuando, con pistola en mano, hurtó las pertenecias de las familias que allí se encontraban. El hecho ocurrió en cercanías a un batallón militar.

  • Festivo de Reyes: así se preparan las autoridades de movilidad de Colombia durante este puente
    Colombia

    Autoridades, listas para garantizar la movilidad de miles de viajeros en este festivo de Reyes

    Para facilitar el ingreso y la salida a Bogotá, las autoridades de Cundinamarca y la capital anunciaron cambios en distintos corredores viales durante este festivo de Reyes.

  • Extrajenros medellin
    Antioquia

    Alarma por muertes violentas de extranjeros en Valle de Aburrá: van 26 en lo corrido del año

    La mezcla de turismo sexual, drogas y prostitución que se mueve por redes se ha vuelto una especie de coctel peligroso para visitantes de otros países.

