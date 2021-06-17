Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
INFLACIÓN EN COLOMBIA
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
BENEDICTO XVI
INFORMES ESPECIALES
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no
Noticias Caracol  / Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin, presidente de Rusia

  • Vladimir Putin ordena cese al fuego en Ucrania el 6 y 7 de enero
    El Kremlin llamó a los ucranianos a declarar un cese al fuego que les dé la oportunidad de asistir a los servicios religiosos en la víspera de Navidad -
    DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP
    Mundo

    Vladimir Putin ordena cese al fuego en Ucrania el 6 y 7 de enero

    El presidente ruso dispuso un cese al fuego en Ucrania para la celebración de la Navidad ortodoxa, tras petición del patriarca Kirill. Kiev consideró que se trata de una “trampa cínica”.

  • Putin dice estar dispuesto a dialogar si Ucrania acepta "las nuevas realidades territoriales"
    Vladimir Putin dijo que "Rusia estaba abierta a un diálogo serio, a condición de que las autoridades de Ucrania se atuvieran a las exigencias bien conocidas" -
    MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/AFP
    Mundo

    Vladimir Putin dice estar dispuesto a dialogar si Ucrania acepta "nuevas realidades territoriales"

    Las tropas de Rusia han ocupado amplias extensiones de terreno en el este y en el sur de Ucrania desde la invasión, que inició hace casi un año, el 24 febrero de 2022.

  • Rusia ataca Ucrania horas antes de la celebración de Año Nuevo
    Rusia ataca Ucrania horas antes de la celebración de Año Nuevo
    SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP
    Mundo

    Rusia bombardeó Ucrania horas antes de la celebración de Año Nuevo

    Momentos previos al ataque, en su discurso de fin de año, el presidente Zelenski dijo que su país seguirá peleando contra Rusia "para hacer realidad esta palabra: la victoria".

  • Guerras, inflación, muertes y tensión: los hechos que marcaron el 2022
    Mundo

    Guerras, inflación, muertes y tensión: los hechos que marcaron el 2022

    Entre los hechos que marcaron el 2022 está la guerra en Ucrania, el fallecimiento de la reina Isabel II, situaciones políticas en Brasil y Perú y la visita de Nancy Pelosi a Taiwán.

  • Thumbnail
    (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on December 30, 2022 shows China's President Xi Jinping (L) standing with other new members of the Communist Party of China's Politburo Standing Committee as they meet the media in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23, 2022; and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) delivering a speech as he attends the first Congress of the Russian Movement of Children and Youth at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall via a video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow on December 18, 2022. - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on December 30, 2022 he wanted to strengthen military cooperation with China during a videoconference meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, praising Moscow and Beijing's resilience in the face of Western "pressure". (Photo by Noel CELIS and Mikhail Metzel / various sources / AFP)
    NOEL CELIS MIKHAIL METZEL/AFP
    Mundo

    Putin pide a Xi Jinping "reforzar la cooperación entre las fuerzas armadas de Rusia y China"

    Según el presidente Vladimir Putin, "en un contexto de presiones y provocaciones sin precedentes por parte de Occidente, defendemos nuestras posiciones de principio".

  • No cesan los ataques: nueva salva de misiles rusos contra Ucrania deja 4 muertos
    Mundo

    No cesan los ataques: nueva salva de misiles rusos contra Ucrania deja 4 muertos

    Los bombardeos tienen lugar el mismo día de la entrada en vigor de un mecanismo para limitar el precio del petróleo ruso decidido por los países occidentales.

  • Thumbnail
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends via video the opening of social facilities in different regions of the country, the construction or major reconstruction of which has been completed within the framework of federal and regional development programs, in Moscow, on November 30, 2022. (Photo by Mikhail METZEL / SPUTNIK / AFP) / *Editor's note : this image is distributed by Russian state owned agency Sputnik.*
    MIKHAIL METZEL/AFP
    Mundo

    Rusia rechaza las condiciones de Joe Biden para dialogar con Vladimir Putin sobre Ucrania

    "La operación militar especial va a continuar", dijo el portavoz del Kremlin, quien agregó que la postura de EE. UU. “complica” cualquier conversación.

  • Fuerzas ucranianas recuperan el control de Jersón tras 9 meses de ocupación rusa
    Mundo

    Fuerzas ucranianas recuperan el control de Jersón tras 9 meses de ocupación rusa

    Esta “importante victoria” se dio luego de la retirada de 30.000 soldados del Kremlin. Los habitantes de esta ciudad portuaria recibieron a las tropas con cánticos y lágrimas.

  • Thumbnail
    Mundo

    Cientos de miles de personas están sin agua y electricidad por los bombardeos rusos en Kiev

    La arremetida del Kremlin se da luego de que Ucrania lanzó un ataque con drones contra una de sus flotas en el Mar Negro este fin de semana.

  • Thumbnail
    Mundo

    Rusia desplegó su poderío militar en prueba de defensa que simula un ataque nuclear masivo

    Se trata de un ejercicio anual, pero esta vez aumenta las tensiones, pues coincide con la alerta de Occidente sobre el posible uso de una “bomba sucia'' por parte de Moscú.

CARGAR MÁS