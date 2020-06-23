Publicidad

Ojo de la noche
|
23 de Junio, 2020

Ladrones pidieron auxilio cuando se vieron en líos para cometer su robo

Quedaron atrapados en el techo del supermercado al que pretendían ingresar. Bomberos acudieron al rescate y apenas pisaron tierra firme quedaron capturados.

Por: Noticiascaracol.com / 
El curioso hecho se registró en la localidad de Chapinero, en el norte de Bogotá, donde los dos delincuentes se quedaron viendo un chispero.

Noticiascaracol.com

