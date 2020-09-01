Publicidad

Ojo de la noche
|
1 de septiembre, 2020

Desde su casa vio cómo ladrones le estaban desocupando su tienda

Tres sujetos ya habían llenado un camión con la mercancía. Estaban a punto de irse cuando llegó la Policía.

