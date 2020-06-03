Publicidad

recicladores.jpg Ahora
Ojo de la noche
Desalmados le prendieron fuego a cambuches de habitantes de la calle: uno casi muere quemado
ladrones bicicletas.jpg Ahora
Ojo de la noche
Capturan a ladrones que robaban en La Conejera de Suba
gallera kennedy.jpg Ahora
Ojo de la noche
Borrachas y apostando encontraron a 30 personas en una gallera, en plena cuarentena
Thumbnail Ahora
Ojo de la noche
A sangre fría, así fue asesinado un domiciliario en Bogotá
dinero entrega policia.jpg Ahora
Ojo de la noche
¿Se perdió esa plata? Conductor no sabe qué pasó con fajo de billetes que entregó a la Policía
Camioneta-robada.PNG Ahora
Ojo de la noche
Roban camioneta, se emborrachan dentro de ella y causan accidente
piques ilegales.jpg Ahora
Ojo de la noche
¿La Policía no los vio? Conductores se pasearon por Bogotá haciendo piques ilegales en cuarentena
muertos bogota .jpg Ahora
Ojo de la noche
Misteriosa muerte de un hombre y una mujer hallados en una camioneta abandonada
tejo abuelitos.jpg Ahora
Ojo de la noche
Policía les apagó la mecha a abuelitos desjuiciados que se salieron a jugar tejo en cuarentena
mujeres muertes.jpg Ahora
Ojo de la noche
Hallan cadáver de una mujer entre bolsas, en Bogotá
Ojo de la noche
|
3 de junio, 2020

Se hicieron pasar por huéspedes para matar sin piedad a administrador de hotel en Bogotá

Llegaron en un taxi, preguntaron por la víctima y accionaron sus armas. La esposa resultó herida.
