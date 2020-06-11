Publicidad

PATRULLERO ZÚÑIGA
CORONAVIRUS
CUARENTENA EN COLOMBIA
PRIMA JUNIO
DÍAS SIN IVA
CORRIDAS DE TOROS
230518multas.jpg Ahora
Política
Amnistía para deudores de multas de tránsito en Colombia, a punto de ser aprobaba en Congreso
Thumbnail Ahora
Política
“Vamos a terminar atrapados en un conflicto internacional”: críticas a tropas de EE. UU. en Colombia
niños abusados cadena perpetua.jpg Ahora
Política
Los "peros" de algunos congresista y abogados a cadena perpetua para violadores y asesinos de niños
presidente duque coronavirus.jpg Ahora
Política
Duque pide protección para líderes sociales durante ascenso de militares
Musa Besaile.png Ahora
Política
Corte Suprema envió a la JEP proceso por parapolítica contra Musa Besaile
Cadena-Perpetua-Violadores.PNG Ahora
Política
Cadena perpetua para violadores y asesinos de niños, a un debate de ser ley de Colombia
Thumbnail Ahora
Política
Duque defiende presencia de tropas de EE. UU. en Colombia: “No se trata de personal armado”
Duque-Claudia-Lopez.PNG Ahora
Política
Duque destaca el manejo que Claudia López ha hecho de la pandemia del COVID-19
Thumbnail Ahora
Política
Por segunda vez, frenan votación de proyecto de cadena perpetua para violadores de niños
Maltrato-Mujer.PNG Ahora
Política
Violencia contra la mujer ha aumentado en un 223% durante la cuarentena por COVID-19
Política
|
11 de junio, 2020

Hermano de vicepresidenta Marta Lucía Ramírez fue condenado en EE. UU. por narcotráfico hace 23 años

Según la funcionaria, en su momento, firmaron una garantía, y no una fianza, para asegurar que se presentara a la justicia y así lo hizo.
