Lo que comen las familias alrededor del mundo

JAP01.0001.xxf1s (MODEL RELEASED IMAGE) The Ukita family—Sayo Ukita, 51, and her husband, Kazuo Ukita, 53, with children Maya, 14 (holding chips) and Mio, 17—in their dining room in Kodaira City, Japan, with one week’s worth of food. Cooking methods: gas stove, rice cooker. Food preservation: small refrigerator-freezer. Favorite foods—Kazuo: sashimi. Sayo: fruit. Mio: cake. Maya: potato chips. /// The Ukita family is one of the thirty families featured in the book Hungry Planet: What the World Eats (p. 180). Food expenditure for one week: $317.25 USD. (Please refer to Hungry Planet book p. 181 for the family’s detailed food list.)
ITA03.0001.xxf1rw (MODEL RELEASED IMAGE) In the kitchen of their apartment in Palermo, Sicily, Italy, the Manzo family—Giuseppe, 31, Piera Marretta, 30, and their sons (left to right) Mauritio, 2, Pietro, 9, and Domenico, 7—stand and sit around a week’s worth of food. Cooking methods: gas stove, microwave. Food preservation: refrigerator-freezer. Favorite foods—Giuseppe (who is a fishmonger): fish. Piera and Domenico: pasta with ragú (meat sauce). Pietro: hot dogs. Mauritio: frozen fish sticks. /// The Manzo family is one of the thirty families featured in the book Hungry Planet: What the World Eats (p. 174). Food expenditure for one week: $260.11 USD. (Please refer to Hungry Planet book p. 175 for the family’s detailed food list.)
CHA104.0001.xxf1rw (MODEL RELEASED IMAGE) The Aboubakar family of Darfur province, Sudan, in front of their tent in the Breidjing Refugee Camp, in eastern Chad, with a week’s worth of food. D’jimia Ishakh Souleymane, 40, holds her daughter Hawa, 2; the other children are (left to right) Acha, 12, Mariam, 5, Youssouf, 8, and Abdel Kerim, 16. Cooking method: wood fire. Food preservation: natural drying. Favorite food—D’jimia: soup with fresh sheep meat. /// The Aboubakar family is one of the thirty families featured in the book Hungry Planet: What the World Eats (p. 56). Food expenditure for one week: $1.23 USD. (Please refer to Hungry Planet book p. 57 for the family’s detailed food list.)
KUW03.0001.xxf1rw (MODEL RELEASED IMAGE) The Al Haggan family and their two Nepali servants in the kitchen of their home in Kuwait City, Kuwait, with one week’s worth of food. Standing between Wafaa Abdul Aziz Al Qadini, 37 (beige scarf), and Saleh Hamad Al Haggan, 42, are their children, Rayyan, 2, Hamad, 10, Fatema, 13, and Dana, 4. In the corner are the servants, Andera Bhattrai, 23 (left), and Daki Serba, 27. Cooking methods: gas stoves (2), microwave. Food preservation: refrigerator-freezer. /// The Al Haggan family is one of the thirty families featured in the book Hungry Planet: What the World Eats (p. 196). Food expenditure for one week: $221.45 USD. (Please refer to Hungry Planet book p. 197 for the family’s detailed food list.)
USnc04.0001.xxf1rw (MODEL RELEASED IMAGE) The Revis family in the kitchen of their home in suburban Raleigh, North Carolina, with a week’s worth of food. Ronald Revis, 39, and Rosemary Revis, 40, stand behind Rosemary’s sons from her first marriage, Brandon Demery, 16 (left), and Tyrone Demery, 14. Cooking methods: electric stove, toaster oven, microwave, outdoor BBQ. Food preservation: refrigerator-freezer. Favorite foods—Ronald and Brandon: spaghetti. Rosemary: “potatoes of any kind.” Tyrone: sesame chicken. /// The Revis family is one of the thirty families featured in the book Hungry Planet: What the World Eats (p. 266). Food expenditure for one week: $341.98 USD. (Please refer to Hungry Planet book p. 267 for the family’s detailed food list.)
MEX03.0001.xxf1rw (MODEL RELEASED IMAGE) The Casales family in the open-air living room of their home in Cuernavaca, Mexico, with a week’s worth of food. Marco Antonio, 29, and Alma Casales Gutierrez, 30, stand with baby Arath, 1, between them. At the table are their older children, Emmanuel, 7, and Bryan, 5. Cooking method: gas stove. Food preservation: refrigerator-freezer. Favorite foods—Marco Antonio: pizza. Alma: crab. Emmanuel: pasta. Bryan: crab and candy. Arath: chicken. /// The Casales family is one of the thirty families featured in the book Hungry Planet: What the World Eats (p. 218). Food expenditure for one week: $189.09 USD. (Please refer to Hungry Planet book p. 219 for the family’s detailed food list.)
CHI103.0001.xxf1rw (MODEL RELEASED IMAGE) The Dong family in the living room of their one-bedroom apartment in Beijing, China, with a week’s worth of food. Seated by the table are Dong Li, 39, and his mother, Zhang Liying, 58, who eats with them a few times a week. Behind them stand Li’s wife, Guo Yongmei, 38, and their son, Dong Yan, 13. Cooking method: gas stove. Food preservation: refrigerator-freezer. Favorite food—Dong Yan: yuxiang rousi—fried shredded pork with sweet and sour sauce. /// The Dong family is one of the thirty families featured in the book Hungry Planet: What the World Eats (p. 74). Food expenditure for one week: $155.06 USD. (Please refer to Hungry Planet book p. 75 for the family’s detailed food list.)
POL03.0001.xxf1rw (MODEL RELEASED IMAGE); The Sobczynscy family in the main room of their apartment in Konstancin-Jeziorna; Poland; outside Warsaw; with a week’s worth of food. Marzena Sobczynska; 32; and Hubert Sobczynski; 31; stand in the rear; with Marzena’s parents; Jan Boimski; 59; and Anna Boimska; 56; to their right and their daughter Klaudia; 13; on the couch. Cooking method: gas stove. Food preservation: refrigerator-freezer. (Polish surnames are gender-based and can change when speaking of the family as a whole. “Sobscynscy” is plural). /// The Sobczynscy family is one of the thirty families featured in the book Hungry Planet: What the World Eats (p. 246). Food expenditure for one week: $151.27 USD. (Please refer to Hungry Planet book p. 247 for the family’s detailed food list.)
EGY03.0001a.xxf1 (MODEL RELEASED IMAGE) The Ahmeds’ extended family in the Cairo apartment of Mamdouh Ahmed, 35 (glasses), and Nadia Mohamed Ahmed, 36 (brown headscarf), with a week’s worth of food. With them are their children, Donya, 14 (far left, holding baby Nancy, 8 months), and Karim, 9 (behind bananas), Nadia’s father (turban), Nadia’s nephew Islaam, 8 (football shirt), Nadia’s brother Rabie, 34 (gray-blue shirt), his wife, Abadeer, 25, and their children, Hussein, 4, and Israa, 18 months (held by family friend). /// The Ahmed family is one of the thirty families featured in the book Hungry Planet: What the World Eats (p. 118). Food expenditure for one week: $68.53 USD. (Please refer to Hungry Planet book p. 119 for the family’s detailed food list.)
ECU04.0001.xxf1rw (MODEL RELEASED IMAGE) The Ayme family in their kitchen house in Tingo, Ecuador, a village in the central Andes, with one week’s worth of food. Ermelinda Ayme Sichigalo, 37, and Orlando Ayme, 35, sit flanked by their children (left to right): Livia, 15, Natalie, 8, Moises, 11, Alvarito, 4, Jessica, 10, Orlando hijo (Junior, held by Ermelinda), 9 months, and Mauricio, 30 months. Not in photograph: Lucia, 5, who lives with her grandparents to help them out. Cooking method: wood fire. Food preservation: natural drying. /// The Ayme family is one of the thirty families featured in the book Hungry Planet: What the World Eats (p. 106). Food expenditure for one week: $31.55 USD. (Please refer to Hungry Planet book p. 107 for the family’s detailed food list.)
USca01.0001.xxf1s (MODEL RELEASED IMAGE) The Caven family in the kitchen of their home in American Canyon, California, with a week’s worth of food. Craig Caven, 38, and Regan Ronayne, 42 (holding Ryan, 3), stand behind the kitchen island; in the foreground is Andrea, 5. Cooking methods: electric stove, microwave, outdoor BBQ. Food preservation: refrigerator-freezer, freezer. Favorite foods—Craig: beef stew. Regan: berry yogurt sundae (from Costco). Andrea: clam chowder. Ryan: ice cream. /// The Caven family is one of the thirty families featured in the book Hungry Planet: What the World Eats (p. 260). Food expenditure for one week: $159.18 USD. (Please refer to Hungry Planet book p. 261 for the family’s detailed food list.)
MON01.0001.xxf1s (MODEL RELEASED IMAGE) The Batsuuri family in their single-room home—a sublet in a bigger apartment—in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, with a week’s worth of food. Standing behind Regzen Batsuuri, 44 (left), and Oyuntsetseg (Oyuna) Lhakamsuren, 38, are their children, Khorloo, 17, and Batbileg, 13. Cooking methods: electric stove, coal stove. Food preservation: refrigerator-freezer (shared, like the stoves, with two other families). /// The Batsuuri family is one of the thirty families featured in the book Hungry Planet: What the World Eats (p. 226). Food expenditure for one week: $40.02 USD. (Please refer to Hungry Planet book p. 227 for the family’s detailed food list.)
GRB02.0001.xxf1s (MODEL RELEASED IMAGE) The Bainton family in the dining area of their living room in Collingbourne Ducis, Wiltshire, with a week’s worth of food. Left to right: Mark Bainton, 44, Deb Bainton, 45 (petting Polo the dog), and sons Josh, 14, and Tadd, 12. Cooking methods: electric stove, microwave oven. Food preservation: refrigerator-freezer, a second small freezer. Favorite foods—Mark: avocado. Deb: prawn-mayonnaise sandwich. Josh: prawn cocktail. Tadd: chocolate fudge cake with cream. /// The Bainton family is one of the thirty families featured in the book Hungry Planet: What the World Eats (p. 140). Food expenditure for one week: $253.15 USD. (Please refer to Hungry Planet book p. 141 for the family’s detailed food list.)
GER04.0001.xxf1rw (MODEL RELEASED IMAGE) The Melander family—Jörg, 45, and Susanne, 43, with sons Kjell, 10, and Finn, 14—in the dining room of their home in Bargteheide, Germany, with a week’s worth of food. Cooking methods: electric stove, microwave, and outdoor BBQ grill. Food preservation: refrigerator-freezer, freezer chest. Favorite foods—Jörg: fried potatoes with onions, bacon, and herring. Finn: fried noodles with eggs, cheese. Kjell: pizza, vanilla pudding. Susanne: “anything that’s fresh and good”. /// The Melander family is one of the thirty families featured in the book Hungry Planet: What the World Eats (p. 132). Food expenditure for one week: $500.07 USD. (Please refer to Hungry Planet book p. 133 for the family’s detailed food list.)
Descubra qué se sirve en la mesa de 15 diferentes ciudades del planeta, según Peter Menzel y Faith D'Aluisio, autores del libro "Hungry Planet".