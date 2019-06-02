Servicios de Google se cayeron en varias partes del mundo

Gmail, Google drive, analytics e incluso Youtube han presentado fallas durante la tarde del domingo.
Cientos de personas reportaron problemas para acceder a las aplicaciones o servicios de Google en dispositivos móviles y equipos de escritorio.
Los memes y comentarios sí aparecieron de inmediato a la espera de que el gigante estadounidense resuelva las fallas en su sistema.
In an extreme case of irony, according to a Google employee, the outage was so severe that it also took down internal tools Google engineers were using to communicate among each other about the outage, making recovery efforts even more difficult.https://t.co/oDL4S6u2fY pic.twitter.com/njsYElgRYl— Catalin Cimpanu (@campuscodi) June 2, 2019
Honestly every time there is an issue with google services I think about the scene from terminator 3 where sky net is the virus that takes down all the worlds cell service. pic.twitter.com/ODFoWugTp0— Gary (@every_daydad) June 2, 2019
