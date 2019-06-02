Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  /  Tecnología  /  Servicios de Google se cayeron en varias partes del mundo

Servicios de Google se cayeron en varias partes del mundo

AFP
Por: Noticiascaracol.com
|
Actualizado: junio 02, 2019 04:31 PM

Gmail, Google drive, analytics e incluso Youtube han presentado fallas durante la tarde del domingo.

Cientos de personas reportaron problemas para acceder a las aplicaciones o servicios de Google en dispositivos móviles y equipos de escritorio.

Los memes y comentarios sí aparecieron de inmediato a la espera de que el gigante estadounidense resuelva las fallas en su sistema.

