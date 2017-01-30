Publicidad

Con éxito se llevó a cabo la I Válida Internacional de Aerothlon en Roldanillo

El húngaro Pal Takats se consagró rey de esta competencia, que congregó a 70 atletas de 12 países y combinó 'trail running', parapente y ciclomontañismo.

