En imágenes: Rembrandt, exposición del maestro de la pintura barroca está en Cali

1 of 15
b19-autoretrato-1.jpg
2 of 15
exporembrandt54.jpg
3 of 15
abraham-and-isaac.jpg
4 of 15
exporembrandt18.jpg
5 of 15
b39-rembrandt_-_joseph_and_potiphars_wife.jpg
6 of 15
b49-sc23951.jpg
7 of 15
exporembrandt32.jpg
8 of 15
exporembrandt44.jpg
9 of 15
b105-dp814595.jpg
10 of 15
christ-driving-the-moneychangers-from-the-temple.jpg
11 of 15
exporembrandt48a.jpg
12 of 15
jan-uytenbogaert-preacher-of-the-remonstrants-1_0.jpg
13 of 15
joseph-telling-his-dreams-1_0.jpg
14 of 15
negress-lying-down_0.jpg
15 of 15
nude-man-seated-on-the-ground-with-one-leg-extended_0.jpg
Actualizado: noviembre 28, 2015 03:11 PM
Hasta el 28 de febrero de 2016 en el Museo La Tertulia, se podrá disfrutar de 69 grabados de 1630 a 1659 del pintor y grabador holandés, Rembrandt.