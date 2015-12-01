Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
INFORMES ESPECIALES
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  /  Valle  /  Inauguran nueva sala de consultas en el Hospital Carlos Holmes Trujillo de Cali

Inauguran nueva sala de consultas en el Hospital Carlos Holmes Trujillo de Cali

hospitalcarlosholmestrujillo_6092.jpg
1 of 9
hospitalcarlosholmestrujillo_6092.jpg
hospitalcarlosholmestrujillo_0129.jpg
2 of 9
hospitalcarlosholmestrujillo_0129.jpg
hospitalcarlosholmestrujillo_0057.jpg
3 of 9
hospitalcarlosholmestrujillo_0057.jpg
hospitalcarlosholmestrujillo_0080.jpg
4 of 9
hospitalcarlosholmestrujillo_0080.jpg
hospitalcarlosholmestrujillo_0087.jpg
5 of 9
hospitalcarlosholmestrujillo_0087.jpg
hospitalcarlosholmestrujillo_0103.jpg
6 of 9
hospitalcarlosholmestrujillo_0103.jpg
hospitalcarlosholmestrujillo_0143.jpg
7 of 9
hospitalcarlosholmestrujillo_0143.jpg
hospitalcarlosholmestrujillo_0148.jpg
8 of 9
hospitalcarlosholmestrujillo_0148.jpg
hospitalcarlosholmestrujillo_0150.jpg
9 of 9
hospitalcarlosholmestrujillo_0150.jpg
Actualizado: diciembre 01, 2015 07:34 PM

En el centro asistencial de la Red de Salud del Oriente se realizó esta adecuación para 40 consultorios dotados para atender a las comunas 13, 14, 15 y 16.

Relacionados

Noticias Caracol

Alcaldía de Cali

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.