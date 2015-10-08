Más de 2000 estudiantes marcharon en Cali en favor del HUV y contra las EPS

1 of 20
Los manifestantes marcharon desde distintos puntos de Cali con destino a la Gobernación del Valle del Cauca en el centro de la ciudad.
Jóvenes de la Universidad del Valle, Icesi, Libre, Javeriana, Camacho y Sena se volcaron a las calles de la ciudad para exigir soluciones a la crisis de la salud.