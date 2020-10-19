Valle | 19 de octubre, 2020 Aproveche descuento en impuestos antes que Corte notifique oficialmente sobre fallo que lo elimina La Corte Constitucional declaró inexequible decreto en Cali que otorga el beneficio. Alcaldía dice que aún se puede accedier al ‘megapapayazo’. Vea cómo. Suscríbase [GRATIS] a nuestro canal en YouTube: http://bit.ly/2Jhc3oO. Descargue nuestra aplicación: http://hyperurl.co/appnoticias Síganos en Google: http://bit.ly/2MrIZP3 WhatsApp El Periodista Soy Yo: http://bit.ly/2QD18rw WhatsApp Noticias Caracol Ahora: http://bit.ly/34ed1uQ Síganos en redes sociales: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasCaracol Twitter: https://twitter.com/NoticiasCaracol (@NoticiasCaracol) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/noticiascaracol/ Nuestros canales en YouTube: Caracol Televisión: http://bit.ly/2CHpld2 Suscribirse Gol Caracol: http://bit.ly/2yAIGcU Suscribirse Shock: http://bit.ly/2CHNKzi Suscribirse Blu Radio: http://bit.ly/2CFF7Fo Suscribirse La Kalle: http://bit.ly/2JkgfEz Suscribirse Caracol Play: http://bit.ly/2SkyjlM Suscribirse El Espectador: http://bit.ly/2D4rkt7 Suscribirse