Publicidad

Tendencias:
CORONAVIRUS
CUARENTENA EN COLOMBIA
PRIMA JUNIO
GEORGE FLOYD
CUIDADOS INTENSIVOS
LogoNoticias_PushNotification.jpg
#EstáEnTusManos

Activar notificaciones


Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no
anderson arboleda puerto tejada murio tras golpiza de policias segun denuncia su familia.jpg Ahora
Valle
Denuncian que joven de Puerto Tejada, Cauca, murió tras recibir golpiza por parte de policías
aplicacion control numero personas centros comerciales pandemia coronavirus covid-19 valle del cauca cali.png Ahora
Valle
Empresa del Valle del Cauca crea aplicación para controlar número de personas en centros comerciales
lideres indigenas cauca amenazas foto nota juinio 3 2020.png Ahora
Valle
Hombres armados intentaron asesinar a dos reconocidos líderes indígenas en Cauca
desnutricion.jpg Ahora
Valle
Van 13 niños muertos por causas asociadas a la desnutrición en el Valle del Cauca
Thumbnail Ahora
Valle
Valle del Cauca creará grupo especial de investigación por la muerte de un líder social
Thumbnail Ahora
Valle
Fisio que tuvo COVID-19 y que ya se curó denunció que no lo dejan entrar a centros comerciales
Thumbnail Ahora
Valle
Gobierno mandó ayudas para adultos mayores de municipio donde algunos beneficiarios ya habían muerto
Thumbnail Ahora
Valle
A la lucha contra el coronavirus, Valle le suma la desnutrición infantil
Thumbnail Ahora
Valle
¿Qué viene para Cali después del cierre de la galería Santa Elena?
Cierran galería Santa Elena en Cali ante alerta roja por propagación de COVID-19 Ahora
Valle
Cierran galería Santa Elena en Cali ante alerta roja por propagación de COVID-19
Valle
|
3 de junio, 2020

Drama de desnutrición infantil en Valle del Cauca durante pandemia del coronavirus COVID-19

Esta problemática se agudiza en medio del aislamiento preventivo obligatorio por la enfermedad, que ya lleva más de dos meses en Colombia. #EstáEnTusManos #NoticiasCaracolAhora Toda la información sobre la pandemia del coronavirus en Colombia: https://noticias.caracoltv.com/coronavirus-covid-19 Entérese acá sobre casos de coronavirus en Colombia, contagios en Colombia, mapa coronavirus Colombia, noticias sobre el coronavirus, actualizadas en tiempo real. Suscríbase [GRATIS] a nuestro canal en YouTube: http://bit.ly/2Jhc3oO y encuentre noticias en vivo, noticias de hoy, noticias del día y toda la información de noticias de última hora. Descargue nuestra aplicación: http://hyperurl.co/appnoticias Síganos en Google: http://bit.ly/2MrIZP3 WhatsApp El Periodista Soy Yo: http://bit.ly/2QD18rw WhatsApp Noticias Caracol Ahora: http://bit.ly/34ed1uQ Síganos en redes sociales: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasCaracol Twitter: https://twitter.com/NoticiasCaracol (@NoticiasCaracol) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/noticiascaracol/ Nuestros canales en YouTube: Caracol Televisión: http://bit.ly/2CHpld2 Suscribirse Gol Caracol: http://bit.ly/2yAIGcU Suscribirse Shock: http://bit.ly/2CHNKzi Suscribirse Blu Radio: http://bit.ly/2CFF7Fo Suscribirse La Kalle: http://bit.ly/2JkgfEz Suscribirse Caracol Play: http://bit.ly/2SkyjlM Suscribirse El Espectador: http://bit.ly/2D4rkt7 Suscribirse
Lo último
CARGAR MÁS

Publicidad

Al continuar la navegación, el usuario autoriza que el portal web, propiedad de Caracol Televisión S.A., haga uso de Cookies de acuerdo con esta Política.
ENTENDIDO