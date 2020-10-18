18 de Octubre, 2020
Aeronave piloteada por una alumna de vuelo se accidentó en el norte de Bogotá
La joven sobrevivió al impacto en el aeropuerto Guaymaral y fue trasladada a un centro médico.
Una aeronave tipo Cessna 172, de matrícula HK5101, se estrelló después del mediodía en inmediaciones del aeropuerto de Guaymaral, en el norte de Bogotá.
Según información de la Aeronáutica Civil, en el aparato que quedó destruido solo viajaba una alumna de vuelo, que sobrevivió al accidente.
La aeronave pertenecía a la Escuela Aeroandes y se investigan las causas del incidente.
En días pasados, en otro siniestro aéreo , fallecieron tres adultos y un bebé de un año fue el único sobreviviente.