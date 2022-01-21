‘The Batman’ fue anunciada como la película más larga del personaje de DC Comics

El universo de DC Comics reveló cuánto durará ‘The Batman’, una esperada película protagonizada por
Luego del exitoso estreno de
La duración de la nueva cinta generaba bastante expectativa, ya que este superhéroe tiende tener filmes de larga duración. ‘The Batman’ no decepcionó en cuanto a este antecedente, y la revista
Actualmente, la primera posición la tiene ‘
Ante la expectativa que causa ‘The Batman’, Warner Bros, empresa dueña de DC Comics, lanzó dos posters promocionales para deleitar a los fanáticos del filme.
The Bat and the Cat - it’s got a nice ring to it. Check out the new art for @TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/ATo0OX36Kp— DC (@DCComics) January 19, 2022
Vengeance lies behind the mask. Check out the new art for @TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/iZ2XUyWg47— Batman (@DCBatman) January 19, 2022
El estreno de 'The Batman' será el 4 de marzo de 2022.
