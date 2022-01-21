Publicidad

Inicio  /  Entretenimiento  /  Cine 🎬  / 'The Batman' fue anunciada como la película más larga del personaje de DC Comics

‘The Batman’ fue anunciada como la película más larga del personaje de DC Comics

Además, se dio a conocer el tan esperado póster del filme, que llegará a las salas de cine el próximo 4 de marzo. La cinta entra al top 3 de mayor duración en el mundo de los superhéroes.

'The Batman' llegará a los cines el 4 de marzo de 2022
'The Batman' es una de las películas más esperadas del 2022
|DC Comics
Por: Yarceny Gonzalez Ropero
|

El universo de DC Comics reveló cuánto durará ‘The Batman’, una esperada película protagonizada por Robert Pattinson . Además, se dio a conocer el póster promocional de la película, que desde ya causa revuelo en redes sociales.

Luego del exitoso estreno de ‘Spider-man: sin camino a casa’ , superhéroe de Marvel, DC Comics espera que ‘ The Batman ’ arrase con la competencia y posicione al ‘caballero de la noche’ como el estreno más aclamado del 2022.

La duración de la nueva cinta generaba bastante expectativa, ya que este superhéroe tiende tener filmes de larga duración. ‘The Batman’ no decepcionó en cuanto a este antecedente, y la revista Variety reveló que será una cinta de 167 minutos (2 horas y 47 minutos), lo que la posiciona en el top 3 de las películas de superhéroes más largas.

Actualmente, la primera posición la tiene ‘ La liga de la justicia de Zack Snyder ’, con una duración de 242 minutos (4 horas y 2 minutos). En segundo lugar se encuentra ‘ Vengadores: Endgame ’, que dura 181 minutos (3 horas y 1 minutos).

Ante la expectativa que causa ‘The Batman’, Warner Bros, empresa dueña de DC Comics, lanzó dos posters promocionales para deleitar a los fanáticos del filme.

El estreno de 'The Batman' será el 4 de marzo de 2022.

