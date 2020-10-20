Este artista gráfico logra que sus personajes animados favoritos lo acompañen en divertidas fotos
¡Qué talento! Por medio de sus ediciones cumple el sueño de muchos: convivir con los protagonistas del universo Disney.
Luigi Kemo Volo es un ilustrador y diseñador gráfico italiano que se ha hecho viral en Instagram por sus fotos con los personajes más recordados de algunas películas animadas.
Personajes de películas como ‘Lilo y Stitch’, ‘La Sirenita’ y ‘Peter Pan’ han sido parte de sus creativos momentos, que empezaron a nacer desde el 2014 cuando Luigi decidió ser ilustrador freelance.
Este artista gráfico tiene cerca de 100 mil seguidores en Instagram y cada vez sus publicaciones atraen a más internautas alrededor del mundo.
