Este video rompe el corazón: mujer abandonó a niña de 4 años a mitad de la noche y en plena calle

🚨UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: On 2/27/21 at approx 12:03 AM, at the corner of Prospect Ave & E 156 St in the Bronx, the child was found unaccompanied. She says her name is Sidaya and is approx 4-years-old. Any info on her identity, please call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Ta8vNVukBY