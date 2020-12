Frente a una aterrorizada niña de 6 años, delincuentes asaltaron un supermercado

🚨WANTED🚨for a ROBBERY #Morrisheights #Bronx @ 93 Featherbed Lane on 11/29/20 @ 7:35 PM💰Reward up to $2500👀Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityYourcall pic.twitter.com/xfWdI50kQy