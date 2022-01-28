(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on May 29, 2022 shows Colombian presidential candidate Gustavo Petro (L), for the Historic Pact coalition during a presidential debate at the headquarters of El Tiempo newspaper in Bogota on May 23, 2022, and Colombian presidential candidate for the 'Anti-corruption Leaders league' Rodolfo Hernandez before a meeting with businessmen in Bogota on May 24, 2022. - Following the official results of Colombia's presidential election on May 29, 2022, Petro and Hernandez will face in a runoff election next June 19. With more than 97 percent of votes counted, preliminary results showed 62-year-old Gustavo Petro, a former Bogota mayor, leading with 40.3 percent to 28 percent for Rodolfo Hernandez, a 77-year-old populist outsider in surprise second place. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ and Juan BARRETO / AFP)
YURI CORTEZ JUAN BARRETO/AFP