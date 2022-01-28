Publicidad

Encuestas

    • Thumbnail
      (COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on May 29, 2022 shows Colombian presidential candidate Gustavo Petro (L), for the Historic Pact coalition during a presidential debate at the headquarters of El Tiempo newspaper in Bogota on May 23, 2022, and Colombian presidential candidate for the 'Anti-corruption Leaders league' Rodolfo Hernandez before a meeting with businessmen in Bogota on May 24, 2022. - Following the official results of Colombia's presidential election on May 29, 2022, Petro and Hernandez will face in a runoff election next June 19. With more than 97 percent of votes counted, preliminary results showed 62-year-old Gustavo Petro, a former Bogota mayor, leading with 40.3 percent to 28 percent for Rodolfo Hernandez, a 77-year-old populist outsider in surprise second place. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ and Juan BARRETO / AFP)
      YURI CORTEZ JUAN BARRETO/AFP
      Encuestas

      Análisis de la encuesta Invamer: ¿moverá la balanza el tema de los llamados petrovideos?

      Expertos advierten que, en esta semana definitiva, podrían salir más "filtraciones y escándalos" de parte y parte. Vea cómo están los números por regiones y edades.

    • Encuesta Invamer: ¿cuántos votos de Federico Gutiérrez recogería Rodolfo Hernández?
      Encuestas

      ¿Cuántos votos de Federico Gutiérrez recogería Rodolfo Hernández? Esto dice la encuesta Invamer

      La más reciente medición indica que el próximo presidente de Colombia sería elegido por apenas 200 mil votos de diferencia respecto a su contrincante.

    • encuesta invamer 10 de junio
      Rodolfo Hernández y Gustavo Petro se enfrentan en las urnas el 19 de junio
      Noticias Caracol
      Encuestas

      Rodolfo Hernández 48,2% y Gustavo Petro 47,2%: encuesta Invamer prevé final de infarto

      Es un empate técnico. A una semana de las elecciones, ambos tienen claras posibilidades de ser el próximo presidente de Colombia. Vea aquí los resultados completos.

    • Petro dice que tiene “muchas dudas sobre lo que va a pasar el domingo”
      Colprensa
      Encuestas

      Petro dice que tiene “muchas dudas sobre lo que va a pasar el domingo”

      El candidato expresó sus preocupaciones a observadores internacionales, en especial porque finalmente no se eligió una firma auditora extranjera para el conteo de votos.

    • Análisis de la encuesta Invamer: ¿Cuál será el papel de Rodolfo Hernández en la primera vuelta?
      Encuestas

      Análisis de la encuesta Invamer: ¿Cuál será el papel de Rodolfo Hernández en la primera vuelta?

      Los seguidores que ha ganado pueden dejar a Federico Gutiérrez sin segunda vuelta y a Petro sin la mayoría de votos para ser presidente el 29 de mayo.

    • Encuesta Invamer: ¿cómo les va a los candidatos presidenciales según la edad de los electores?
      Encuestas

      Encuesta Invamer: ¿cómo les va a los candidatos presidenciales según la edad de los electores?

      Rodolfo Hernández casi duplica seguidores entre jóvenes de 18 a 24 años. Petro lidera en todos los rangos, menos en los mayores de 55, donde puntea Federico Gutiérrez.

    • Petro, Fico, Rodolfo
      Colprensa
      Encuestas

      Encuesta “confirma que habrá segunda vuelta”: Martín Orozco, gerente de Invamer

      No se descarta que sea entre Rodolfo y Petro, y no entre Petro y Federico Gutiérrez, pues el ingeniero viene creciendo de forma exponencial. Vea el análisis.

    • Encuesta Invamer: Gustavo Petro y Federico Gutiérrez opinan tras el más reciente sondeo
      Colprensa
      Encuestas

      ¿Qué dijeron Gustavo Petro y Federico Gutiérrez sobre la más reciente encuesta Invamer?

      Rodolfo Hernández sigue subiendo en intención de voto, mientras que Fajardo pierde cada vez más adeptos, según el sondeo.

    • Resultados de la encuesta más reciente de Invamer
      Resultados de la encuesta más reciente de Invamer
      Encuestas

      Encuesta Invamer: Rodolfo Hernández, la sorpresa; Petro y Fico se mantienen

      El ingeniero sube siete puntos y se consolida en el tercer lugar, acortando distancia con Gutiérrez. En una eventual segunda vuelta, se acerca a Petro. Fajardo sigue bajando. Vea los resultados completos.

    • Análisis de encuesta Invamer: ¿Gustavo Petro puede ganar en primera vuelta?
      Análisis de encuesta Invamer: ¿Gustavo Petro puede ganar en primera vuelta?
      Encuestas

      Análisis de encuesta Invamer: ¿Gustavo Petro puede ganar en primera vuelta?

      Los más recientes resultados sobre intención de voto mantienen al candidato del Pacto Histórico a la cabeza, pero a Federico Gutiérrez recortando distancia y a Sergio Fajardo desplomándose.

    • Ese señor ya se hundió, Armando Benedetti, de la campaña de Petro, sobre Fico y encuesta Invamer
      Encuestas

      “Ese señor ya se hundió”: Armando Benedetti, de la campaña de Petro, sobre Fico y encuesta Invamer

      Íngrid Betancourt dijo, luego de la medición, que hay que “saberse retirar en el momento que haya necesidad”. Vea la opinión de otros candidatos.

    • Thumbnail
      Encuestas

      Petro baja un punto, pero sigue arriba; Fico sube 18 y Fajardo pierde 8,5: encuesta Invamer

      Rodolfo Hernández pasa a Sergio Fajardo. Para segunda vuelta, Gustavo Petro obtiene una intención de voto de 52,4% y Federico Gutiérrez, de 45,2%. Aquí los resultados completos.

    • general-Zapateiro
      The new Colombian Army Commander Eduardo Zapateiro attends to his taking office ceremony in replacement of General Nicacio Martinez, in Bogota, Colombia on December 30, 2019. - Colombia's President Ivan Duque removed last week General Nicasio Martinez from the army command, questioned by the opposition and international organizations for extrajudicial executions of civilians by troops under his command. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)
      RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP
      Encuestas

      Procuraduría abrió indagación preliminar al general Zapateiro tras trinos sobre Petro

      Se investiga si el comandante del Ejército participó o no en política con sus respuestas al candidato presidencial en plena contienda electoral.

    • Análisis de la encuesta Invamer: “Es posible que tengamos votaciones históricas para legislativas”
      Colprensa
      Encuestas

      Análisis de la encuesta Invamer: “Es posible que tengamos votaciones históricas para legislativas”

      Esta semana se conocieron los más recientes resultados de intención de voto, que ponen a Gustavo Petro liderando. Más allá de eso, ¿qué significan estos resultados de cara al 13 de marzo?

    • "La gente ve muchas esperanzas en Alex Char en la Presidencia de la República"
      Encuestas

      "La gente ve muchas esperanzas en Alex Char en la Presidencia de la República"

      Así lo asegura el propio precandidato, quien quedaría segundo en la consulta de Equipo por Colombia según la encuesta Invamer, que da como ganador a Federico Gutiérrez.

    • Sergio Fajardo, confiado en que ganará consulta y a Petro en segunda vuelta
      Colprensa
      Encuestas

      Sergio Fajardo dice que irá con Gustavo Petro a segunda vuelta: “Y ahí voy a ganar”

      Los candidatos de Centro Esperanza reaccionaron a la encuesta Invamer. Pese a que la medición da al exgobernador como vencedor de la consulta del 13 de marzo, sus contrincantes aún están confiados de poder ganar.

