Education First confirmó a Rigoberto Urán, Sergio Higuita y Daniel Martínez para el Tour de Francia
Los tres colombianos comandarán al equipo estadounidense en la ronda gala, que inicia el 29 de agosto en Niza y se verá por la pantalla de Caracol Televisión.
Rigoberto Urán, Sergio Higuita y Daniel Martínez fueron confirmados por el Education First para el Tour de Francia, competencia en la que el equipo espera ver a uno de los ‘escarabajos’ en el podio final.
El Education First empezó a anunciar en sus redes sociales a los corredores que estarán en el Tour de Francia y los primeros fueron los colombianos, quienes serán los líderes del equipo.
The countdown to the Tour begins 🇫🇷 And we’re kicking it off big by announcing that @UranRigoberto will be on the roster.— EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) August 22, 2020
Stay tuned for more roster announcements coming to you soon! pic.twitter.com/JEPTmxc5N5
"This race is a huge goal for many cyclists and for me it’s incredible to think that in a few days I’ll be there achieving one of my biggest goals.”@HiguitSergio is ready to represent his Colombian nationals jersey this Saturday at the Tour de France 🇨🇴 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/xHfzkXeKOK— EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) August 23, 2020
Dani Martínez is fresh off of his win at the Criterium du Dauphine, and now he's ready for his next big race in France 🇫🇷— EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) August 24, 2020
“For me, it’s a proud moment to be chosen for the Tour de France team. It’s one of the most beautiful races that I absolutely love.” - @danifmartinez96 pic.twitter.com/gONiKiWjWp
Rigoberto Urán disputará su séptimo Tour de Francia (fue subcampeón en 2017), mientras que Daniel Martínez hará su segunda presentación en la ‘Grande Boucle’ y Sergio Higuita debutará en la ronda gala.
