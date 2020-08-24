Publicidad

Tour de Francia 2020
Tour de Francia 2020
|
24 de Agosto, 2020

Education First confirmó a Rigoberto Urán, Sergio Higuita y Daniel Martínez para el Tour de Francia

Los tres colombianos comandarán al equipo estadounidense en la ronda gala, que inicia el 29 de agosto en Niza y se verá por la pantalla de Caracol Televisión.

Por: Noticiascaracol.com / 
Rigoberto Urán, Daniel-Martínez y Sergio-Higuita estarán en el Tour de Francia 2020
Rigoberto Urán, Daniel-Martínez y Sergio-Higuita estarán en el Tour de Francia 2020

Rigoberto Urán, Sergio Higuita y Daniel Martínez fueron confirmados por el Education First para el Tour de Francia, competencia en la que el equipo espera ver a uno de los ‘escarabajos’ en el podio final.

El Education First empezó a anunciar en sus redes sociales a los corredores que estarán en el Tour de Francia y los primeros fueron los colombianos, quienes serán los líderes del equipo.

Rigoberto Urán disputará su séptimo Tour de Francia (fue subcampeón en 2017), mientras que Daniel Martínez hará su segunda presentación en la ‘Grande Boucle’ y Sergio Higuita debutará en la ronda gala.

Vea más noticias del mundo del ciclismo.

Noticiascaracol.com

