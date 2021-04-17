Publicidad

Inicio  /  Entretenimiento  / El 'Tío Cosa' de 'Los Locos Addams' falleció a los 84 años

El ‘Tío Cosa’ de ‘Los Locos Addams’ falleció a los 84 años

Felix Silla, el actor tras la figura hecha de pelo, murió luego de batallar durante algún tiempo contra el cáncer.

tio cosa actor Felix Silla murió
Por: Noticias Caracol
|

El actor estadounidense Felix Silla, reconocido principalmente por su papel el ‘Tío Cosa’ en la serie ‘Los locos Addams’, falleció en la últimas horas debido a un cáncer de páncreas.

'Tío Cosa' falleció a los 84 años
'Tío Cosa' falleció a los 84 años
Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

La muerte de Silla fue confirmada por su amigo Gil Gerard, quien actuó junto a él en la serie ‘Buck Rogers en el siglo XXV’.

“Felix falleció hace unas horas y lo único bueno que puedo sacar de su muerte es que no sufrirá más. Lo extrañaré muchísimo”, dijo el también actor Gerard a través de su cuenta de Twitter .

Durante su carrera Silla participó en producciones como ‘Battlestar Galactica’, ‘Star Trek: La serie original’ y ‘Los Duques de Hazard’.

