El ‘Tío Cosa’ de ‘Los Locos Addams’ falleció a los 84 años

El actor estadounidense Felix Silla, reconocido principalmente por su papel el ‘Tío Cosa’ en la serie ‘Los locos Addams’, falleció en la últimas horas debido a un cáncer de páncreas.
La muerte de Silla fue confirmada por su amigo Gil Gerard, quien actuó junto a él en la serie ‘Buck Rogers en el siglo XXV’.
“Felix falleció hace unas horas y lo único bueno que puedo sacar de su muerte es que no sufrirá más. Lo extrañaré muchísimo”, dijo el también actor Gerard a través de su cuenta de Twitter .
Felix died just a few hours ago and the only good I can draw from his passing is that he didn’t suffer any longer. I will miss him terribly, especially the great time we had at our panels. Just him telling me to ,” go ‘ f ‘ myself”. 😢— Gil Gerard (@Gil_Gerard) April 16, 2021
Durante su carrera Silla participó en producciones como ‘Battlestar Galactica’, ‘Star Trek: La serie original’ y ‘Los Duques de Hazard’.
Publicidad