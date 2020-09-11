Conozca al Deadpool de la vida real: las llamas que quemaron su cuerpo, pero no sus ganas de vivir
Un incendio que redujo su casa a cenizas le dejó imborrables marcas que transformó en motivo de inspiración. Conozca la historia de John Quinn.
Cuando tenía 4 años, un incendio en su casa le provocó a John Quinn quemaduras en todo el cuerpo. No obstante, se levantó de las cenizas y fortaleció sus ganas de vivir.
Hoy, a los 22 años, dice que aprendió a querer y abrazar su nueva imagen, por lo que no necesita escapar de la realidad.
“Amo mi apariencia. Abrió muchas puertas en mi vida y mi carrera. Estoy seguro de que no habría ayudado a tanta gente como ahora si no me hubiera quemado. Quemarme no fue el final para mí, fue solo un nuevo comienzo”, afirma.
Su trabajo como cosplayer le ha permitido convertirse en el popular antihéroe ‘Deadpool’, para expresarle al mundo que no son necesarias las máscaras.
Sometimes I catch myself wondering what I would have looked like if I were not burned so severely. However, that doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy what I look like now. It’s just a curious thought that can have no real answer. I’m proud of who I am, I don’t need a answer. People always say “I’m so sorry that happened to you”, yeah it sucked no doubt, definitely one of the most debilitating painful moments of my life, but that isn’t the point. The point is, I was burned about 17 years ago. I’ve been burned longer than I have been alive not burned. This part of who I am that I’ve learned to love and embrace. I don’t need to escape my reality because I absolutely love it. It’s taken years to get this way, and pity I know is inevitable to receive at times, but just know I am not a victim. I love what I look like. It’s opened so many doors for me in my life and career. I’m sure I would have not helped as many people as I have now if I were not burned. Being burned was not the end for me, it was just a new beginning. So do I miss what I looked like? No. But there were times I did. It’s okay to grieve over your losses, but that is not me anymore. I don’t want anyone to be sorry for me, because I am thriving. I know who I am and my purpose in this world. I love being burned, trauma has given me such a great sense of humor, and I can laugh at just about anything. It is not a coping mechanism, it is just how I view the world and myself. I’m not a sensitive person. I would rather be hated on then pitied. It’s quite liberating to start taking ownership of who you are. You give words meaning, not others. Don’t forget to be a friend to yourself and practice self compassion. I love what I look like, I really do. I know some people might be baffled about it, but it’s true. They probably won’t understand because they aren’t me. But I have understanding on a lot of this. It does not matter in the long run, because I don’t run away from my problems anymore. I’m not that same insecure boy. I’m a man with fire scars. And if you get heart burn after reading this post, it just means I touched your heart🔥💙 I’m not your average guy, I’m not ashamed of who I am and neither should you🔥
Una familia para Vicente
Otro que se abre camino en la vida es Vicente, un cachorro al que dejaron vestido y alborotado en la fundación colombiana “Rescátame”.
Su supuesto adoptante nunca llegó y el baño y la pinta con la que lo esperaba se perdieron.
Sin embargo, cuando sus cuidadores compartieron la historia en redes sociales, a “Chente” le llovieron propuestas y ya disfruta de su nueva familia.
A Vicente lo dejaron vestido y alborotado y sigue disponible para adopción. ✨ El supuesto adoptante de Vicente nunca llegó por él. Ya cuando estaba listo para un hogar, bañadito, canceló su adopción. 😢 Después nos preguntan por qué somos tan estrictas con el proceso, ¡por esta razón! Porque no queremos tener ni la menor duda de que nuestros peludos van a quedar en excelentes manos para TODA LA VIDA. Si quieres adoptar, ten en cuenta que es un compromiso para siempre, los animales no son cosas de las puedes disponer cuando se te pasen las ganas de tener un perro. #adoptdontshop #rescuedog #adoptanocompres #dogsofinstagram #rescue #adoptabogota #rescuedogsofinstagram #cat #dog #rescatamebogota #cuarentena
Pero, hay decenas de perritos más que esperan tener el final feliz del bien trajeado Vicente.
