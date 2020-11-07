Luego de confirmarse su triunfo, el presidente electo publicó en sus redes sociales un video en el que agradecía a los votantes y se comprometía a realizar un arduo trabajo en la presidencia.
“América, me honra que me haya elegido para dirigir nuestro gran país. El trabajo que tenemos por delante será duro, pero les prometo lo siguiente: seré un presidente para todos los estadounidenses, ya sea que voten por mí o no. Mantendré la fe que has depositado en mí”, trinó junto a un clip.
America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020
The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.
I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8