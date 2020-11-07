Publicidad

Actualizado noviembre 07, 2020 12:21 PM
  • 12:21 PM
    “Seré un presidente para todos los estadounidenses”

    Luego de confirmarse su triunfo, el presidente electo publicó en sus redes sociales un video en el que agradecía a los votantes y se comprometía a realizar un arduo trabajo en la presidencia.

    “América, me honra que me haya elegido para dirigir nuestro gran país. El trabajo que tenemos por delante será duro, pero les prometo lo siguiente: seré un presidente para todos los estadounidenses, ya sea que voten por mí o no. Mantendré la fe que has depositado en mí”, trinó junto a un clip.

  • 12:05 PM
    Pensilvania, el estado clave para la victoria

    Las cadenas CNN, NBC News y CBS News declararon a Biden victorioso, tras asignarle una ventaja decisiva en Pensilvania, su estado natal.

    Según las proyecciones, Pensilvania le permitió al demócrata lograr 273 votos en el Colegio Electoral, superando el umbral de los 270 necesarios para llegar a la presidencia.

    joe biden
    Elecciones Presidenciales de Estados Unidos 2020

    La experiencia de Joe Biden: fue vicepresidente de Obama y estuvo 36 años en el Senado

  • 11:56 AM
    Joe Biden es el nuevo presidente de los Estados Unidos

    El candidato demócrata superó los 270 votos electorales y venció, en unas reñidas elecciones, al republicano Donald Trump.

