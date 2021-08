Tormenta tropical Henri toca tierra en la costa este de Estados Unidos

.@NOAA's #GOESEast 🛰️ captured the landfall of #TropicalStormHenri along the coast of Rhode Island, near Westerly, at approximately 12:15 p.m. ET today.

Get the latest: https://t.co/1L8q1zg4eW#NYwx #RIwx #CTwx



Stay safe, everyone! pic.twitter.com/9TrkR5UKF3